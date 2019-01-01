AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi dumps Netherlands for Morocco

The 22-year-old is ready to turn out for the Atlas Lions after representing Netherlands at various youth levels

AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi has pledged his international allegiance to as he wants to 'get the most out of himself'.

Idrissi, born in the to Moroccan parents, started his career in the European nation and has played for the country's youth teams.

The winger currently plies his trade in the Dutch Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar where he has notched 10 goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

Idrissi was invited to the Atlas Lions' preliminary squad in November ahead of their games against and but could not make his make his debut.

Following an approach from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the 22-year-old revealed the reason behind his decision to play for the north Africans at the senior level.

"I can not eliminate the feeling, but playing for Morocco was also a rational choice," Idrissi told Voetbal Zone.

"Then the Moroccan football association reported and I was asked whether I saw myself playing in the Moroccan shirt, but I did not hear from the KNVB anymore, because Morocco was on my way.

"I do not choose Morocco because I am against the Netherlands. I was born and raised here with the standards and values of this beautiful country, I am a footballer who I had to make a decision with my parents, and I wanted to get the most out of myself."

Morocco coach Herve Renard is excited with Idrissi's decision and could include him in his plans for the country's participation at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June in .

"Congratulations. Oussama Idrissi has decided to play with Morocco national team," Renard tweeted.

"His skills and professionalism will be an additional asset for the Atlas Lions.