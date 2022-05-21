Ayisi can replace Pogba after matching Manchester United midfielder's 'smoothies challenge' - Fans

Ghana-born Lewes FC forward Freda Ayisi has excited fans online after a near perfect recreation of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s ‘smoothie challenge.’

Pogba posted a clip of himself juggling the ball in different styles as he continues to recover from a calf injury suffered in last month’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, captioning it, “new skills challenge. I call it the smoothie.”

Former Birmingham City forward Ayisi took up the challenge and did it to near perfection before posting the clip on online with the caption “I had to do it @paulpogba,” to the excitement of fans.

“He @paulpogba didn’t step on the floor with the last move that he crossed his leg oh,” said @WalkerWhizzy in reply to Ayisi’s challenge.

“Black, beautiful and skillful. Love to see it,” @GoddersLayzie summed up Ayisi’s efforts.

A section of fans think Ayisi is better than some of Pogba’s teammates at United.

“You can replace [Harry] Maguire,” said @wangecike.

“Fancy playing a box-to-box midfielder for United next season?” posed @timmyvoe.

“Fancy replacing [Nemanja] Matic at United?” @amgapeletey asked the forward.

It is not just Pogba’s United teammates that fans think Ayisi trumps.

“Better than [Romelu] Lukaku,” @ItsKibe_hum.

“You're better than [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek,” commented @_phaya.

Others went as far as suggesting the striker is better than the French midfielder.

“Give that girl 500k a week. She can do what he [Pogba] does. Wonder if she tries hard? He doesn't,” said @tw1zzlemen1zzle.

“Hey Freda, will you accept 90 million?” posed @SpideySense365 perhaps in reference to Pogba’s transfer fee when he left Juventus for United.

“Can you get jersey 6 for utd [United] since he's leaving?” posed @itskipzang254 with Pogba reportedly set to leave United.

A section of supporters believe she did it better than Pogba.

“@paulpogba she's won the challenge,” commented @ClPrc1 while @djghostmba added, “Freda, your smoothie skills are so much smoother!”

“You did it better than the architect himself,” said @FredMurithi3.

Known to many for online videos of her incredible ball control and trickery, Ayisi can also play as an attacking midfielder and joined Lewes ahead of the 2021-22 season from London City Lionesses.

She was born in Ghana before moving to England at a young age and she has represented the Lionesses at all youth levels while also turning up for Arsenal and Leicester City.

Her career highlight was when she scored her first senior goal in the Uefa Champions League as well as winning the FA Cup with the Gunners.

Who did it better? Pogba or Ayisi? Share your thoughts below.