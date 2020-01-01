Ayinde assists, Okobi-Okeoghene scores as 10-woman Eskilstuna United bow to Kristianstads

Magnus Karlsson's side could not avoid defeat at home in a five-goal thriller despite the Nigerian duo's efforts with a player short

Nigerian Halimatu Ayinde gave an assist for compatriot Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene as Eskilstuna United suffered a 3-2 defeat against Kristianstads in Wednesday's Swedish Damallsvenskan game.

Going into the tie, the Nigerian midfielders were pivotal in Eskilstuna's 2-1 victory at Anam Imo's Rosengard last time out, as they extended their unbeaten run to three matches this season.

For Kristianstads, they had failed to get a win from three matches, having bowed to Goteborg and Rosengard in their two opening games before coming from behind to claim a 3-3 draw at Vittsjo.

The visitors made the brighter start to the encounter as Alice Nilsson twice came close to securing the lead inside five minutes.

In the 12th minute, the hosts were reduced to 10 players after Elise Stenevik was sent off for a poor challenge inside the area and gifted the visitors a penalty which was converted by Therese Ivarsson.

Twelve minutes later, Eskilstuna were rewarded with an equaliser when Fanny Andersson set up Felicia Rogic to find the back of the net.

After the restart, Magnus Karlsson's ladies returned on a high despite having one of their players sent off and they gained the lead when Ayinde teed up Okobi-Okeoghene to score in the 59th minute.

However, the visitors capitalised on their numerical advantage and Svava Gudmundsdottir levelled matters in the 71st minute before Eveliina Summanen netted the winner seven minutes from full-time.

Okobi, who scored her first league goal of the season, was in action for the duration along with her compatriot Ayinde for Eskilstuna.

The defeat was Eskilstuna's first in four games this season and leaves them in the seventh position with five points.

The Nigerian duo will look to help their side bounce back to winning ways when they host leaders Linkopings, who boasts of Nigerian trio Ebere Orji, Uchenna Kanu and Chinaza Uchendu, on July 19.