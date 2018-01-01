Ayew's Crystal Palace future in danger as Hodgson confirms interest in Solanke

The Eagles boss has admitted ongoing talks with the young striker which could affect the Ghanaian's future at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says they are ready to complete a deal for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke when the January transfer window opens.

The London-based club have been struggling to score goals this season despite signing Ghana forward Jordan Ayew on loan from Swansea City in August.

Even with Christian Benteke out due to injury concerns, Ayew has further fallen down the pecking order behind Wilfred Zaha, Andros Townsend, Connor Wickham and Alexander Sorloth.

“First of all we've got to make certain that we do bring him in,” said Hodgson, as quoted by Londonnewsonline

“If Steve [Parish] has mentioned that then it’s obviously no secret that he is a target of ours and is someone who we would like to add. What will he do for us? He will provide an attacking threat as a good center-forward should provide. He will provide the things that, frankly, we were lacking today.

“He’s very much a proven goalscorer through all the age groups at Chelsea and with England. If he does indeed come here it would be a good chance for him to prove that he can transfer that to Premier League football.

“I know him better from his time in the England set-up. At the time when he went to Liverpool, I thought he was a very good signing from their point of view. He’s being kept out of their team but he’s being kept out by some very strong players. It would take some player to knock their front three of their perch.”

He added: “I don’t know the details and I wouldn’t want to go into the details because I have not been doing the deal. If you want a chat on what the deal is then you will have to speak to Dougie Freedman or Steve Parish.

“Steve Parish, the chairman, has – in an interview today – given out the fact, I suppose. I’m not prepared to go into any detail.”

Ayew, without doubt, has been Palace's worst signing so far after going the entire first half of the campaign without scoring a goal, registering one shot on target.