Ayew stars as Fenerbahce get back to winning ways in Turkish Super Lig

The Swansea City loanee was handed a starting berth in The Yellow Canaries' vital win at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Monday

Ghana international Andre Ayew was in action as Fenerbahce registered their first home win since November in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

The attacker was handed 80 minutes of game time, his contribution helping The Yellow Canaries to a 3-2 triumph over Yeni Malatyaspor at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

On loan from English side Swansea City, the match was his 17th league appearance of the season.

It didn't take long for Fenerbahce to break the deadlock as Mehmet Ekici scored to put the side 1-0 up in just the second minute.

Arturo Mina, however, hit back for Yeni with the equaliser 26 minutes afterwards.

Five minutes later, Ekici registered his second goal of the night to restore The Yellow Canaries' lead.

But once again, the visitors replied with the equaliser, this time through Mitchell Donald, who netted in the first-half stoppage.

The match looked headed for a draw until Mehmet Topal struck an 86th-minute winner to make it 3-2 for the home side.

The win has taken struggling Fenerbahce two places above the relegation zone on the 14th position.

