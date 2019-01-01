Ayew reiterates Ghana's desire to end Africa Cup of Nations woes in Egypt

The Fenerbahce attacker talks about the Black Stars' ambition for the continental championship

Deputy captain Andre Ayew says his outfit are desperate to win the tournament for the first time since 1982.

The Black Stars have endured nothing but disappointment at the continental gathering in recent times, having made the semi-final of the last six editions but failed to lay hands on the ultimate.

In 2010 and 2015, the west Africans got to the final.

“Everybody wants the trophy; the players want the trophy, the country wants it," attacker Ayew said, as reported by footy-Ghana.

"I think we are going to do everything we can. But the Afcon is far; [from] now, there is time.

“I thank God I have had the opportunity to be at five Afcons so I know how difficult it is to even qualify from the group stage.

“[We're going to take the games] one at a time. Now there are even 24 teams so it will be even harder than it was before [when it was 16 teams] so we have to prepare very well and keep the unity."

Ghana have won the Afcon on four previous occasions.

“I think Ghana, for the past 10-15 years, have always been part of the favourites for the Afcon and it wouldn’t change," said Ayew.

"There are other three or four countries who are at similar levels to us. They have the same pressure in their country but we need it, we want it and will do everything to get it.

“Everyone is going to give everything he has in his body to make sure that we go as far as we can to go and bring the trophy.

"If we give everything we have, at the end of it, everything is in the hands of Allah and he will deliver what we deserve to have."

Ghana will be making their 22nd appearance at the Afcon in , which is scheduled to run between June 21 and July 19.

