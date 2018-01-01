Ayew on target in Fenerbahce's home stalemate against Erzurum BB

The midfielder struck his fourth goal of the season for The Yellow Canaries but it wasn't enough to secure them a victory

Ghana deputy captain Andre Ayew was on the scoresheet when Fenerbahce drew 2-2 at home with Erzurum BB in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who was celebrating his birthday on the night, capped it with his fourth goal of the season as he sent Fenerbahce into the lead by the 18th minute when he headed in a cross by Mauricio Anibal Isla.

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel doubled the hosts' advantage nine minutes later after he combined perfectly with Mathieu Valbuena.

After the break, Ayew almost doubled his tally by the 46th minute when he was played through by a teammate but the former Olympique Marseille star shot his effort wide.

Emrah Bassan made Fenerbahce pay for the missed opportunity as he reduced the deficit for the visitors two minutes later against the run of play.

Ayew was substituted for Diego Reyes on the 88th minute after he appeared to have picked a knock.

Deep in additional time, Lennart Thy broke the home fans' hearts with a late equaliser, extending their winless run to three games.

Fenerbahce sit one place above the foot on the log with 15 points, one point below safety.