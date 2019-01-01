Ayew has got super human powers, says Crystal Palace boss Hogdson

The Eagles boss has lauded the Ghanaian striker for a 'great performance' against the Cottagers in Saturday's victory

Jordan Ayew could not end his run of five games without a goal in Crystal Palace's 2-0 victory over Fulham in Premier League on Saturday but he was praised by coach Roy Hodgson who also labelled him as a 'superhuman'.

The 27-year-old lasted for the entire duration and was a constant threat to the visitors' defence especially in the second half with his runs on the right wing of Palace's attack.

A goal in either half of the game from captain Luka Milivojevic and Jeffrey Schlupp saw the Eagles move further away from the relegation zone.

"For Ayew on all-round performance, it was his best performance. His work rate and efforts in the game at Southampton in midweek was fantastic," Hodgson was quoted as saying by Football.London.

"In this game again, you see the man has super-human powers in terms of the effort he puts in. Today I thought he succeeded with the ball as well.

"It was an incredible impact from him and also from Michy. That assist was good. We think he will be of enormous value to us in our attempts to stay in the league.

Hodgson also had some kind words for Ayew's compatriot Schlupp who took his goal tally of the season to four.

"I've always believed in Jeffrey Schlupp. I believe in him as a left-back, I believe in him as a left-sided player and I believe in him as a left midfield player in a three," he said.

"This is because he has a lot of qualities and it's great if you're going to write something positive about him because it certainly backs up what we feel about him and he's been a little hard done by.

"Funnily enough, in the area that he plays that's where the competition has been strongest," he added.

Palace will host West Ham United at Selhurst Park next weekend.