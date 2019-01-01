Ayew ends goalscoring run in Crystal Palace home defeat to Watford

The striker couldn't make it three goals in a row as The Eagles suffered their first defeat in New Year against the Yellow Army

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was unable to hit the target as his side Crystal Palace suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Coach Roy Hodgson kept faith in the Ghanaian, who broke his duck against Wolverhampton Wanderers and scored the match-winner against Grimsby to help the Eagles qualify to the fourth round of the FA Cup last week.

The 27-year-old started up front with support from Andros Townsend and Wilfred Zaha as he hoped to net his third goal in all competitions this season. He had his first opportunity by the 13th minute but his shot was blocked by the visitor's defence.

Palace, however, opened the scoring in a bizarre manner by the 38th minute when Watford defender Craig Cathcart scored an own goal following a scramble.

Watford came from behind to turn the game on its head in a dramatic style with 23 minutes remaining. Cathcart made amends for his earlier mistake by heading in the equaliser before substitute Tom Cleverley scored a sublime winner.

Ayew, who is on loan from Swansea city until end of the season, was replaced with countryman Jeffrey Schlupp on 83rd minute.

The former Olympique Marseille striker will have to improve in subsequent games to maintain his place since Christian Benteke has returned from a long injury layoff, coming on as a second-half substitute in the game.