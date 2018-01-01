Ayew ends 2018 without a goal for Crystal Palace

The striker was unable to end his goal drought this year since joining the Eagles on loan

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew could not end the year 2018 on a high note as his goal drought continued after his side's1-0 home defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Swansea City on a season-long loan in August, was an unused substitute and never had the opportunity to break his duck.

Roy Hodgson started the game with Wilfred Zaha and Andros Townsend upfront with support from Ghanaian Jeffrey Schlupp. After N'golo Kante shot Chelsea into the lead in the second half, Hodgson opted to bring on Connor Wickham and Max Meyer for Schlupp and Cheikhou Kouyate respectively, leaving Ayew on the bench.