Ayew bemoans 'frustrated' Crystal Palace in Chelsea defeat: "There is something missing"

Jordan Ayew claimed Crystal Palace deserved at least a point after they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Ayew contributed an assist

Yet the Eagles bowed to Chelsea

The Ghana international is left upset

WHAT HAPPENED: The Eagles were in firm control at Selhurst Park with the Ghana international setting up Odsonne Edouard very early. Even at that, the visitors secured a comeback win with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher finding the net for the Blues. Although Crystal Palace boast inferior ball possession in the keenly contested affair, Ayew believed a point would have been a worthy reward for their performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ayew has told the Crystal Palace website: “Frustration, everyone is frustrated. This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute. I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team.”

Regardless, the former Aston Villa and Swansea player called for improvement ahead of upcoming fixtures. “We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless. We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. There is something missing, and we need to work hard.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palace must get up and dust themselves off ahead of what will be a big October for the club. Patrick Vieira’s men will face Leeds United in their next outing on October 9. After that, they are guests of misfiring Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

DID YOU KNOW? Ayew supplied one cross, 38 touches, 25 passes and a passing accuracy of 75 per cent against Graham Potters’ Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR AYEW? The 31-year-old would be hoping to help Crystal Palace return to winning ways against Leeds United on October 9.