Ayew backed to rediscover best form for Crystal Palace in the New Year

Exclusive: The striker, who was in fine form last season, is yet to prove his worth with the Eagles following his loan move in the summer

Former Asante Kotoko coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng believes Ghana striker Jordan Ayew will hit top form in 2019 following his loan move from Swansea City to Crystal Palace in August.

The 27-year-old has suffered his worst start to any league season since arriving at Selhurst Park. He is yet to score a goal after 12 games with the Eagles this term.

The development has fuelled speculations that Palace boss Roy Hodgson is preparing to sign Liverpool's out-of-favour striker Dominic Solanke to solve their goalscoring problems.

"It's quite frustrating to train every day and fail to deliver when given the opportunity but Ayew must keep his head up, " Boateng told Goal.

"I understand that Crystal Palace is planning to sign another striker in January and Christian Benteke is also expected to return during that period but I believe that he will hit top form.

"Sometimes, the New Year comes with lots of blessings and Ayew is likely to have his portion by scoring goals to regain his confidence and that of the club's supporters. His quality is not in doubt only that he needs just one goal to bring him back on track, " he added.

Ayew was a late substitute when Palace defeated Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to end their undefeated home record. He is likely to remain on the bench when Palace welcome Cardiff City to the Selhurst Park on Boxing Day.