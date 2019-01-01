Ayew and Gyan lead Ghana's Afcon preparation camp in UAE

The Black Stars have stepped up preparations for the June 21-July 19 continental showpiece

have arrived in the United Arab Emirates ( ) to begin their three-week training camp for the (Afcon) in later this month.

A second batch of players and officials left Accra on Sunday night and have been confirmed to have touched down at the camp on Monday morning.

Captain Andre Ayew, general skipper Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu were among the second contingent which also included head coach James Kwesi Appiah, assistant Ibrahim Tanko and goalkeeper coach Richard Kingson.

According to the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee, a third party, including the likes of Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah and 's Thomas Partey, were expected to join camp during the weekend from their various club bases in Europe and the United States.

Article continues below

Ghana will stay in Abu Dhabi for the three-week exercise which will include friendly matches against Namibia and , tentatively set for June 9 and 14 respectively.

On June 20, the Black Stars depart for the June 21-July 19 championships in where they have been pitted against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau for the group stage.

On the search for their fifth title, Kwesi Appiah's outfit will open their campaign against Benin on June 25, face Cameroon on June 29 and then wrap up their Group F fixtures against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.