Awoniyi struggles and Ujah returns as Union Berlin bow to Borussia Dortmund

Taiwo Awoniyi struggled to find the back of the net in Union Berlin's 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Sunday's German Bundesliga match.

Awoniyi was in action for an hour before he was replaced by Kevin Behrens but he only registered a shot in the game which was not on target.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Berlin on a permanent contract from Liverpool in July 2021, has scored nine goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances so far.

Although he represented Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where he opened his international goal account against Sudan, Awoniyi is currently enduring a five-game drought in the German top-flight as his last league goal dates back to December 3 (vs. RB Leipzig).

Meanwhile, a first-half double from Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro's 71st-minute goal secured maximum points for Dortmund at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Anthony Ujah was the other Nigerian who played for Union Berlin as he was introduced in the 72nd minute for Julian Ryerson while compatriot Suleiman Abdullahi was an unused substitute for the hosts.

It was Ujah's first competitive outing for the Iron Ones since June 2020 when he suffered a knee injury in a league fixture against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Article continues below

Sunday's result was Union Berlin's second straight loss in the Bundesliga after their 2-0 loss to Augsburg on February 5.

They dropped to sixth in the league table with 34 points after 22 games.

With Union Berlin eliminated from the Uefa Europa Conference League, Awoniyi and Ujah will shift their attention to their next league fixture against Arminia Bielefeld on February 19 with the hopes of inspiring the team back to winning ways.