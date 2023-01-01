Awoniyi shines, Aubameyang flops as Chelsea held by Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi had an impressive game as Serge Aurier rescued a point for Nottingham Forest in their Premier League match with Chelsea.

Awoniyi was among Forest’s top performers despite not scoring

The Nigeria international made life difficult for the Chelsea defence

Aurier scored Forest’s equaliser but Aubameyang struggled off the bench

WHAT HAPPENED? Awoniyi was a thorn in the flesh of the Chelsea defence, especially in the second half, where he came close to scoring on three occasions.

Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea a 16th minute lead but the Nigeria international nearly equalised just two minutes after the break, when he picking up a neat pass inside the box but his shot towards the bottom left corner was brilliantly saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Awoniyi then raced towards goal when Forest broke from a counter attack to find himself unmarked in the box but Brennan Johnson opted to shoot at Kepa instead of squaring it to him before Aurier hammered home the equaliser in the 63rd minute.

The Ivory Coast full-back capitalised on some poor defending from a corner by Chelsea and chested the ball from compatriot Willy Boly’s knock-down before shooting past Kepa.

Awoniyi came close again four minutes later when he shot at goal, but his effort was not precise before he got the batter of Kalidou Koulibaly shortly after, only for a heavy touch to allow the Chelsea goalkeeper to race to the ball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a much-improved display for the Super Eagles striker, having struggled in Forest’s defeat to Manchester United on Tuesday when he had no attempt on goal.

Forest were rewarded for their enterprising second-half display where they managed nine attempts, three on target, to gain a precious point in their bid to avoid relegation, while Chelsea had none on goal in the second stanza.

It was not an impressive evening for Chelsea’s African contingent with Koulibaly not able to keep out the Forest front three who constantly pinned him back while Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had little impact off the bench.

Ziyech and Aubameyang nearly combined to give Chelsea the winner when the Morocco international whipped in a delicious cross nine minutes from time but the former Gabon captain headed just wide after beating two defenders to the ball.

ALL EYES ON: Awoniyi was moved centrally after failing to have an impact out wide against United and his performance should have delighted manager Steve Cooper even if he failed to add onto his two league goals.

THE VERDICT: Chelsea cannot wait for new signing David Datro Fofana to get in on the act as they lack the cutting edge in attack given Aubameyang looks bereft of confidence while Kai Havertz, who has been preferred upfront, is not an out-and-out striker.

WHAT’S NEXT? Forest visit Southampton in their next league game on Wednesday while Chelsea have a tough home match against champions Manchester City the following day.