Awcon Qualifier: Former Germany U19 striker Beckmann gets Ghana call-up for Nigeria showdown

The former Bayern Munich forward is among 38 players summoned for preparations for the qualifying clash against the Super Falcons

Germany-born striker Eunice Beckmann is in line for a Ghana debut after receiving a call-up for the Black Queens' upcoming Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.

The 29-year-old, currently on the books of FC Koln, has been handed a second invitation after failing to honour a first call-up in 2016.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the German city of Wuppertal, the former Bayern Munich forward represented her country of birth at U19 level.

She is among a squad of 38 players announced for the upcoming Nigeria showdown, via the Ghana Football Association's official website on Tuesday.

Ghana captain Elizabeth Addo has also been invited as expected, as have Djurgardens club mate Portia Boakye and new Real Betis signing Grace Asantewaa.

Ghana and cup holders Nigeria are set to face off in the first round of qualifiers for the tournament to be hosted by Morocco next year.

The winners on aggregate will progress to the second round where the 11 nations, who will ultimately join the hosts for the final tournament, will be decided.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies), Abigail Tawia Mensah (Berry Ladies), Victoria Agyei Antwi (Kumasi Sports Academy), Martha Annan (Sea Lions), Cynthia Konlan-Findib (Pearl Pia Ladies) Mary Neequaye (Immigration Ladies)

Defenders: Ellen Coleman (Lady Strikers), Beatrice Sesu (Police Ladies), Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies), Janet Egyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Susan Ama Duah (Berry Ladies), Justice Tweneboaa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies).

Midfielders: Priscilla Okyere (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Sonia Opoku (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Mary Essiful (Soccer Intellectuals), Nina Norshie (Berry Ladies), Veronica Appiah (Hasaacas Ladies), Grace Adams (Berry Ladies).

Forwards: Vivian Konadu (Thunder Queens), Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies), Uwaisa Mawia (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Rasheeda Inkoom (Prisons Ladies), Gladys Anfobea (Lady Strikers), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Supreme Ladies), Ayisha Yakubu (Pearl Pia Ladies), Jacqueline Asamoah (Kumasi Sports Academy), Millot Pokua (Hasaacas Ladies), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Sophia Agyakwa (Soccer Intellectuals), Alice Kusi (Fabulous Ladies).

Foreign-based players: Elizabeth Addo (Djurgarden IF, Sweden), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden IF, Sweden), Princella Adubea (Racing Feminas, Spain), Jennifer Cudjoe (Gotham FC, USA), Sherifatu Sumaila (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel), Eunice Beckmann (FC Koln, Germany), Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis, Spain), Linda Eshun (Club Deportivo Parquesol, Spain), Wasila Dawura-Soale (LSU Soccer, USA)