Awako: Hearts of Oak midfielder calms expectations for Caf Champions League campaign

The new signing shares his thoughts on the club’s chances in the elite continental inter-club championship

Ghana international Gladson Awako wants Hearts of Oak fans to control their expectations for the club in the Caf Champions League.

The Phobians are set to lock horns with Guinean fold Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the elite African championship later this month.

It will mark the Ghanaians’ return to continental action for the first time in 10 years.

“They [Hearts fans] shouldn’t expect too much. We’ll do our best, we’ll do what we can to get to the money zone which won’t be easy,” Awako, who recently sealed a move to Hearts, told Joy Sports.

“But I know with the team, the management and support from the board chairman I know, we’ll do our best to get to the money zone.

“So they shouldn’t expect too much that we’ll go and win the trophy. They should limit the expectation, which will take some pressure off the team.”

Last month, Awako made a switch to Hearts, leaving city rivals Great Olympics to pen a two-year deal.

The Kamsar duel will likely provide a competitive debut for the attacker, who previously played for Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe in the competition.

“It’s good to be part of this competition, to take part in the Champions League,” the 30-year-old remarked.

“Yes the supporters and I know the club itself want to get to the top there, which we all know isn’t that easy.

“It’s been a very long time that Hearts has participated in such tournament, so I will plead with the supporters that they should calm down and support us.”

Hearts, African champions in 2000, secured qualification for the Champions League by virtue of winning the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League.

Article continues below

It was indeed a glorious season for the Phobians who also clinched the FA Cup to seal a double. Their cup triumph also won a qualification ticket for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Against Kamsar, Samuel Boadu’s side are billed to travel away for the first leg, before making a return to Accra for the reverse fixture.

The winners after two legs will face Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in the next round.