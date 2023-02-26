Avram Glazer sits alongside Sir Alex Ferguson at Carabao Cup final amid uncertainty regarding Man Utd takeover

Avram Glazer was among those in attendance for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle at Wembley Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glazer family have faced opposition to their presence throughout a lengthy tenure at Old Trafford, with protests often being staged by disgruntled supporters. With a loyal fan base making their feelings clear - as chants of "Sell United and f*ck off home" were heard on Sunday - Glazer’s appearance at Wembley was his first since the opening weekend of the 2022-23 campaign against Brighton.

ARE THE GLAZERS LEAVING MAN UTD? The Glazers have opened themselves up to takeover offers, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani declaring their interest prior to a deadline for bids passing. There is, however, no guarantee that the Glazers will be moving on as there have been suggestions that American hedge fund Elliott Management have expressed willingness to invest in United, which would allow the current owners to remain in place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Avram Glazer was at Wembley on Sunday to see United attempt to bring their six-year wait for major silverware to a close, with Jose Mourinho overseeing the club’s last trophy triumph in 2017.

WHAT'S NEXT? Glazer was sat in the stands alongside ex-United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Newcastle director Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi - with big-money ownership groups now commonplace in the English top-flight.