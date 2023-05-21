Auxerre vs PSG : Lineups & LIVE Updates

Perennial French champions PSG could potentially seal the deal on yet another Ligue 1 title should they beat Auxerre on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain seem to have gotten over their late-season slump in form, and will look to move one step closer to wrapping up the Ligue 1 title, and potentially clinch glory, when they make the trip to face a struggling Auxerre side on Sunday depending on results elsewhere.

With three games left to play in Ligue 1, Christophe Galtier's men hold a six-point lead over RC Lens at the top of the table. Considering PSG's better goal difference, the title odds are well stacked in the capital side's favour, and a win against Auxerre on the night should more or less guarantee them the title.

Still, anything less than three points for Lens against Lorient, who play a few hours earlier, will leave the door open for PSG to guarantee a historic 11th Ligue 1 title with even a draw against Auxerre.

Auxerre, meanwhile, are battling it out at the other end of the table. They have put together a resilient six-game unbeaten run at home since Christophe Pelissier took charge that has helped them propel out of the drop zone for the time being.

They are currently in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings, just one point off rivals Nantes in the final relegation spot. As Ligue 1 is reduced from 20 clubs to 18 next season, four teams will be relegated this year, with only two coming up.

The hosts have a huge challenge ahead of them as they will play against league leaders PSG, who are coming off a convincing 5-0 home win over AC Ajaccio, and will be looking to get the job done early here.

Auxerre vs PSG predicted lineups

Auxerre XI (4-3-3): Radu; Raveloson, Jubal, Jeanvier, I. Toure, Mensah; B. Toure, M'Changama, Massengo; Hein, Niang

PSG XI (3-4-3): Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe

PSG's upcoming games

PSG will next travel to face mid-table Strasbourg next Sunday before concluding their 2022/23 Ligue 1 season in front of their home fans at Parc des Princes, hosting this campaign's surprise package Clermont Foot on the final day of the season.