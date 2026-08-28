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Ligue 1
team-logoAuxerre
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
team-logoBrest
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How to get Auxerre vs Brest tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Ligue 1

Auxerre take on Brest in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Auxerre take onBrest on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre.

Auxerre hold positive momentum at home in this matchup after defeating Brest 3–0 at the same venue during their last encounter in March 2026. Brest will be aiming to reverse their recent road form in Auxerre, having suffered consecutive 3–0 defeats on their last two trips to the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Auxerre vs Brest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Auxerre vs Brest Ligue 1 kick-off?

Auxerre vs Brest takes place at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre, with kick-off scheduled for the confirmed time listed below.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 5
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

How to buy Auxerre vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Brest on September 19 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps, you have a few standard options:

  • Official AJ Auxerre Online Ticketing Platform: The safest and most direct way to buy home tickets is through the official AJ Auxerre website ticketing portal. Tickets generally open to the public a few weeks prior to the fixture date, with season ticket holders getting early priority.
  • Stadium Box Office: If tickets do not sell out online in advance, you can purchase remaining tickets directly at the ticket windows at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre leading up to or on matchday.
  • Official VIP & Hospitality Services: For premium seats or hospitality packages, AJ Auxerre offers official hospitality tickets (such as access to Club Europe or Club Yonne) directly via their official corporate ticketing channel.
  • Secondary Ticket Resellers: Secondary platforms such as StubHub list resale tickets, though prices are often higher than face value and availability depends on third-party sellers.
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How much do Auxerre vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Breston September 19 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps vary depending on where and when you purchase them:

  • Official Direct Sales (Box Office / Official Website): Standard face-value ticket prices for home matches at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps typically start around €10 to €25 for general admission or end stands behind the goal, and range from €35 to €60 for central main-stand seating.
  • Secondary Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket marketplaces and third-party resellers such as StubHub, ticket prices for this fixture currently start between €66 and €102 for standard entry, while premium or central seating options can go up to €120 to €150+ depending on demand and seller fees.
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Auxerre vs Brest Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Auxerre vs Brest Form

Auxerre have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a heavy 5-2 loss to Lens in Ligue 1 on August 22, which followed a 1-0 friendly win over Werder Bremen. The two results before that were 1-1 draws against Troyes and Sochaux, with a 1-2 defeat to Orleans completing the run. Auxerre scored five goals and conceded ten across those five matches, with the Lens result accounting for the bulk of that defensive damage.

Brest have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Le Mans in Ligue 1 on August 22, their first competitive outing of the new season. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in a friendly and drew 2-2 with Venezia in another warm-up game. Brest scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded nine, with a 3-3 draw against Guingamp reflecting a pattern of high-scoring, open encounters throughout pre-season.

AJA

AJA - Form

ORL
L1-2
SOC
D1-1
TRO
D1-1
SVW
W0-1
RCL
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
B29

B29 - Form

EAG
D3-3
STB
W1-2
VEN
D2-2
NFO
L2-0
LEM
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Auxerre vs Brest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 21, 2026, when Auxerre beat Brest 3-0 at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters, Auxerre hold a clear advantage with three wins to Brest's one, and one draw. Auxerre have scored ten goals in those five matches, including back-to-back 3-0 home wins, while Brest's only victory in the run came with a 2-0 win in January 2026.

Head to Head

AuxerreDrawBrest
2
1
2
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
3
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
2
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
2
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
2
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
3
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
FT
8Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

Auxerre vs Brest Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
110040+43
W
2
LensLensRCL
110052+33
W
3
LilleLilleLIL
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110020+23
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
110010+13
W
6
BrestBrestB29
10102201
D
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
10102201
D
8
Le MansLe MansLEM
10102201
D
9
RennesRennesREN
10102201
D
10
LorientLorientFCL
10100001
D
11
NiceNiceNCE
10100001
D
12
Paris FCParis FCPAR
10100001
D
13
TroyesTroyesTRO
10100001
D
14
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
100101-10
L
15
AngersAngersSCO
100102-20
L
16
ToulouseToulouseTFC
100102-20
L
17
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
100125-30
L
18
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
100104-40
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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