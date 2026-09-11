How to get Austria vs Kosovo tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Austria remain on home soil following their UEFA Nations League opener against Israel, as they host Kosovo in Vienna on Sunday, September 27, during Matchday 2 of the league phase of the competition. You can book your match tickets today.

As well as Israel and Kosovo, Austria also have the Republic of Ireland in their group (Group 3 of League B). They will play all three sides, home-and-away, during the league phase (six matches in total).

The winners of each group will be promoted to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League A, and the fourth-placed team of each group will be relegated to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League C. In addition, the second-placed and third-placed teams of each group will advance to the promotion/relegation play-offs, played home-and-away over two legs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Austria vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Austria vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League match?

Austria vs Kosovo takes place at Ernst Happel Stadion (Vienna), on Sunday, September 27 with a scheduled 6pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Ernst Happel Stadion

How to buy Austria vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for this UEFA Nations League match first went on sale at the start of June.

Home fans could purchase theirs directly from the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) or their official ticketing partner, Oeticket.

Kosovo fans who wanted to purchase tickets in the designated away section at the Ernst Happel Stadion, had to source theirs via the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK).

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Austria vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official tickets for the Austria vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League match range from €16-€70, depending on the seat section and your age.

The Ernst Happel Stadion is split into different colored sectors (Sectors A through F), with prices reflecting how close you are to the action:

Long Side (Sectors B, C, D, E) : These are the premium sideline seats running parallel to the pitch. The most expensive adult tickets in these prime areas can climb to €70.

Away Fan Sections (Sectors A & F) : Reserved specifically for the Kosovo "Dardans" fans. Official adult tickets in these sections cost a maximum of €38.

Children's Discount : Cheap youth tickets (for children up to 14 years old) are available starting at €16.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Ernst Happel Stadion

The Ernst Happel Stadion, located in Vienna’s leafy Prater park district, is Austria's largest sports stadium. With a seating capacity of 50,865, it serves as the historic home of the Austrian national football team and also doubles as a premier venue for huge music concerts.

First opened in 1931, the stadium was rebuilt and significantly expanded in 1956, as it was heavily bombed during World War II. Following the death of legendary Austrian player and manager Ernst Happel, the arena was officially renamed in his honour in 1992.

Memorable moments at Ernst Happel Stadion:

The Legendary Backheel (1987) : In the European Cup final, Porto's Rabah Madjer scored a famous, audacious backheel goal against Bayern Munich, which helped guide the Portuguese side to an historic 2-1 victory.

The Ghost Match (1970) : Because of a torrential downpour, fewer than 10,000 fans showed up for the European Cup Winners' Cup final between Manchester City and Gornik Zabrze, which the English side won 2-1. The stadium had a massive 91,000-capacity at the time.

Spain's Golden Era Begins (2008) : The stadium was the crown jewel of the UEFA Euro 2008 tournament. It hosted the final where Fernando Torres scored the winning goal, securing a 1-0 victory for Spain over Germany.

Emissions-Neutral Roof: The stadium’s massive, wave-like roof structure was added in the mid-1980s. Recently, a massive solar panel installation was built across the roof. Combined with underground geo-thermal probes, it makes the entire stadium complex completely emissions-neutral.

How to Get There

The Ernst Happel Stadion is incredibly well-connected and easy to reach. Because it sits inside the Prater park in Vienna's 2nd District (Leopoldstadt), the city has designed the transport network to move tens of thousands of people in and out very quickly.

The Subway (U-Bahn): Vienna’s subway system is cheap, safe, and runs extra trains during matches and concerts.

Line U2 (Purple Line) : Take the U2 directly to the Stadion station. The station exits right in front of the stadium grounds. It is a flat, 2-minute walk to the gates.

Line U3 (Orange Line) : Take the U3 to the Schlachthausgasse station. From here, it is a scenic 15-minute walk across the Stadionallee bridge and through the park to the stadium.

By Bus: Buses are a great alternative if you are coming from the eastern or northern parts of the city.

Lines 77A and 84A : Both of these local bus lines stop directly at the Stadion bus stop.

Line 11A : This line runs from northern Vienna and stops at Stadion (Meiereistraße), right next to the arena.

By Bike or Foot: Vienna is famous for its flat, safe bike paths. If the weather is nice, this is the most relaxing way to arrive.

By Car: Driving directly to the stadium on event days is very difficult. The main road (Meiereistraße) is usually blocked off by police, and traffic jams are severe. If you must drive, do not try to park at the stadium. Instead, use a Park & Ride (P+R) garage further out and hop on the U2 subway line.

Austria vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Austria vs Kosovo: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Austria (#23) vs Kosovo (#78)

Both teams have shown mixed results over their last five matches, though Austria has faced significantly higher-profile opposition due to their summer run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Austria advanced to the Round of 32 at FIFA World Cup 2026 before being knocked out by Spain (3-0). They failed to keep a clean sheet during any of their matches in North America.

Kosovo narrowly missed out on qualifying for the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Turkiye in the play-off final in March. We last saw them in action when beating Andorra 3-0 in a friendly in June.

Austria vs Kosovo: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Austria and Kosovo have never played a match against each other in senior men's international football. Following their first ever meeting at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna on September 27, they will then face each other again at the Prishtina City Stadium in the Kosovo capital, on October 4.