How to buy Australia World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Australia may have to continually head south during their World Cup group campaign in the summer, but they’ll be hoping to be riding high come the end of it. They are attempting to qualify for the knockouts at consecutive global tournaments for the first time.

After kicking off their campaign in Vancouver, Australia head to Seattle and then onto San Francisco for their group finale. It is set to be an epic summer excursion for supporters of the Socceroos, and you could be joining them on the memorable road trip.

But who will turn up for Australia when it matters most in the summer? Well, you could, for starters. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Australia's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Saturday, June 13 Australia vs UEFA Path C winner (9pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Friday, June 19 United States vs Australia (12pm) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Thursday, June 25 Australia vs Paraguay (7pm) Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) Tickets

Despite making a jaw-dropping start against France, Craig Goodwin opening the scoring after just nine minutes, Australia would go on to lose 4-1 to the eventual Qatar 2022 tournament runners-up. However, the Socceroos bounced back positively and didn’t concede another goal during the group phase, recording 1-0 wins against both Tunisia and Denmark. It meant they qualified for the knockout stages for the first time since 2006.

Thankfully for Australia, they won’t have to face France in their tournament opener for a third World Cup in-a-row. They will take on European opponents, though, but the UEFA Path C play-off winners will not be known until the end of March. That 'To Be Confirmed' spot is going to be filled by either Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo. The green and golds are praying they avoid a 5th straight opening match defeat at the World Cup.

For their second group encounter against tournament co-hosts, the United States and Australia head to Lumen Field in Seattle. The stars and stripes have won the last two matches between the sides, including a 2-1 success in Denver in October. All four previous match-ups were friendlies, though, and Australia will be hopeful they can raise their game in a more competitive environment.

Australia wraps up its group schedule against Paraguay in San Francisco. With the South Americans having beaten both Argentina and Brazil during qualifying, Tony Popovic knows his men will have to have their wits about them in the Golden State.

What to expect from Australia in the World Cup 2026?

The men from down under have become World Cup regulars over the past two decades, and they showed great heart when reaching the Round of 16 stage at Qatar 2022. Tony Popovic, who leads the green and golds into their six consecutive World Cup, will be looking to build on some solid foundations set at previous tournaments, and his side is guaranteed a fervent backing wherever and whenever they take to the pitch.

Australia may have lost three recent friendlies played in North America (vs USA, Venezuela and Colombia), which rounded off their 2025 schedule, but they will be hopeful of returning to the impressive form they showed during the World Cup qualifiers. During two qualifying phases that spanned over 18 months, Australia won 11 of the 16 games they played and lost only once.

While Aberdeen’s Kusini Yengi played a starring role upfront, scoring six times, Craig Goodwin helped pull the strings and topped the assists standings. Jackson Irvine and Aziz Behich would work tirelessly for the common good, both appearing 14 times during the lengthy qualifying campaign.

When to buy Australia World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Australia, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Australia World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Australia matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Australia World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Australia's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Australia World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Australia matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: