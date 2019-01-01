Australia women v Norway women: TV channel, live stream, Matildas squad news & preview

An intriguing Round of 16 clash awaits in Nice

will be out to secure their place in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for a fourth straight tournament when they play Norway on June 23 at the Allianz Riviera.

The Matildas advanced to the knockout stages with a 4-1 win over which saw them finish second in Group C following a loss to and a victory against .

Norway's group record was identical as they fell to in between victories against and to seal second spot in Group A.

These sides last met in February 2018 when Australia claimed a late 4-3 win and a similarly dramatic contest in Nice could be on the cards.

Game Australia vs Norway Date Sunday, June 23 Time 5:00 am AEST Stream (AUS only) Optus Sport

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Every Matildas match at the Women's World Cup, including Australia's match against Norway, is available live and free on SBS .

For those looking to stream the match, Optus Sport will also be showing every match of the tournament.

The platform requires a monthly subscription of $14.99 for non-Optus customers.

AUS TV channel Online stream SBS Optus Sport

Squads & Team News

Position Australia squad Goalkeepers Williams, Arnold, Micah Defenders Simon, Polkinghorne, Roestbakken, Catley, Kennedy, Carpenter, Allen Midfielders Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Harrison Forwards Foord, Kerr, Fowler, Raso, Gielnik, De Vanna

Possible Matildas XI: Williams, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Kellond-Knight, Gorry, Logarzo, Raso, Foord, Kerr.

Position Norway squad Goalkeepers Hjelmseth, Fiskerstrand, Bogstad Defenders Wold, Thorisdottir, Hovland, Mjelde, Kvamme Midfielders S.Hansen, Risa, C.Hansen, Engen, Reiten, Minde, Maanum, Saevik Forwards Thorsnes, Herlovsen, Utland, Asland, Eikeland, Haavi, Nautnes

Betting & Match Odds

Ranked six places higher than Norway in the FIFA world rankings, Australia are slight favourites heading into this match going at odds of $2.20 to claim victory.

Norway meanwhile are valued at $2.88 with a draw in regular time going at $3.40.

Sam Kerr is the most likely to open the scoring with odds of $5.

All odds courtesy of sportsbet and correct at time of publishing.

Match Preview

After a turbulent group stage, the Matildas must avoid any hiccups against Norway if they are to secure their place in the World Cup quarter-finals for a fourth straight time.

Australia have been far from convincing in France with a shock loss to Italy followed up by a fortunate comeback against Brazil and a solid victory over Jamaica.

Though defensively frail without a clean sheet in their past five games, the Matildas look to ready to fire in attack with star forward Sam Kerr bagging all four goals in Australia's final group match.

Despite being ranked 12th in the world heading into France, Norway know what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage, having won the 1995 World Cup, and also picked up gold at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

Their performances at the tournament to-date have been solid, with Martin Sjogren's side holding their own in a narrow 2-1 loss to France in the group stages.

Norway are without their best player and Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg at the tournament with the star absent through protest of how football federations continue to treat female footballers.

These two nations last faced off early last year with the Matildas claiming a late 4-3 win at the Algarve Cup in .

Norway also fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Australia's neighbours New Zealand heading into the World Cup and on paper may struggle to contain the green and gold.