Australia vs New Zealand: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the friendly match between Australia and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia are set to face New Zealand in an international friendly on October 17.

Australia are coming into this game having faced England in their previous game. The Socceroos lost their game against the Three Lions by 1-0, having put up a good fight. They drew their previous game against Mexico in an international friendly.

New Zealand played a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their previous international friendly after having abandoned their friendly against Qatar previously.

The rivalry between New Zealand and their neighbours is pretty lopsided as Australia holds the advantage in the head-to-head tie.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Australia vs New Zealand kick-off time

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EST/ 7:45pm BST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The game between Australia and New Zealand will be played on October 17, 2023 at 2:45pm EST/ 7:45 pm BST.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to stream in the US or the UK.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

With Riley McGree, Bailey Wright, Jamie MacLaren, and Mathew Leckie unavailable for selection, they won't be available to play for the Socceroos this month and the Socceroos are likely to field the same lineup.

Australia predicted XI: Ryan; Strain, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; Baccus, Luongo; Boyle, Luongo, Mabil; Duke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Redmayne, Ryan Defenders: Behich, Burgess, Circati, Degenek, Souttar, Strain Midfielders: Baccus, Bos, Irvine, Luongo, Metcalfe, O'Neill Forwards: Borrello, Boyle, Duke, Goodwin, Mabil, Miller, Rowles, Silvera

New Zealand team news

New Zealand will be looking to turn their draw against DR Congo into a win against trans-Tasman rivals, Australia, this time around.

New Zealand predicted lineup: Tzanev; Kirwan, Boxall, Pijnaker, Cacace; McCowatt, Stamenic, Singh; Just, Wood, Waine.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woud, Crocombe, Tzanev Defenders: Tuiloma, Boxall, Pijnaker, Smith, Bindon, Cacace, Wilkins, Kirwan Midfielders: Garbett, Stamenic, Singh Forwards: McCowatt, Champness, Just, Wood, Waine, Greive, Mata

Head-to-Head Record

Australia have the head-to-head advantage in this tie, having won each of their last three encounters against New Zealand.

Date Match Competition 25/09/22 New Zealand 0-2 Australia International Friendly 22/09/22 Australia 1-0 New Zealand International Friendly 5/6/11 Australia 3-0 New Zealand International Friendly

