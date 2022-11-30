Australia vs Denmark: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Australia and Denmark face-off in a must win tie

Australia and Denmark face off in a must win tie for both sides in order to secure qualification to the knockout rounds. Both sides faced each other in the group stages during the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well.

Australia come into this on the back of a 1-0 win over Tunisia on matchday two, thanks to a header from Mitchell Duke in the 23rd minute. The Socceroos will be hoping to make it to the next round for the first time since 2006.

The Danish side suffered a loss against France in their previous game, ending their run of consecutive wins over the French side. Denmark are currently without a win in any of their last five group stage games and will be hoping for a change in fortunes in this must win tie if they want to make it to the next stage.

Australia vs Denmark probable lineups

Australia XI(4-4-2): Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Irwin, Mooy, Goodwin; Duke, McGree

Denmark XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Anderssen, Christensen, Nelsson; Nissen, Hojberg, Eriksen, Maehle; Lindstorm, Damsgaard; Cornelius

Australia and Denmark's upcoming fixtures

Whichever nation makes it out of the group stage between Australia and Denmark, will come up against the top two sides from Group C on the round of 16.