Austin Odhiambo: Gor Mahia snap AFC Leopards midfielder on two-year deal

The former league champions are strengthening for the ongoing campaign and have managed to capture the creative player

Gor Mahia have completed the signing of midfielder Austin Odhiambo from their bitter rivals AFC Leopards on Tuesday.

K'Ogalo have been strengthening for the new season, and have gone for the creative player to fill the void left by former captain Kenneth Muguna who joined Tanzania Mainland League heavyweights Azam FC.

What has been said?

"Attacking midfielder Austin Odhiambo, formerly of AFC Leopards, signs a two-year deal to be part of us," the former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions confirmed on their official social media site.

"Welcome to Gor Mahia Austin."

🟢 | OFFICIAL



Attacking midfielder Austin Odhiambo, formerly of AFC Leopards signs a two-year deal to be part of us.



Welcome to Gor Mahia Austin. #Sirkal | #Betsafe pic.twitter.com/rj31rXEjMe — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) October 5, 2021

The recent development comes as a big loss to Ingwe who are working hard to rebuild their team after massive exits owing to financial struggles at the Den. Odhiambo has been a regular for Ingwe since his promotion from the Cubs -Leopards' youth team.

Mainge on his way to Gor Mahia too?

Recently, Harambee Star Yusuf Mainge also announced he will not be part of Leopards.

"It’s time to say goodbye to AFC Leopards. I don’t know where to begin but I leave this club as a proper player having joined as a young boy from secondary school," the right-back disclosed on his social media account.

AFC Leopards gave me the first real chance of proper football where I had a taste of continental football and worked with some of the best coaches and players. We might have not achieved everything we wanted but enjoyed every bit of my stay there.

Goal understands Ingwe's rivals Gor Mahia have already approached the player for his services and negotiations are currently going on.

This is the second time Mainge is leaving AFC Leopards, the first being in the 2019-20 season when he signed for FK Pohronie in Slovakia.

Prior to his league debut, Mainge appeared in a Slovnaft Cup fixture against fifth-tier side SK Selce. He came on as a second-half replacement for Michal Klec during the 9-0 victory.

Article continues below

He made his professional Fortuna Liga debut for Pohronie against Zilina on September 21, 2019.

Internationally, Mainge played in four 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mauritius U23 and Sudan U23 as captain of Kenya.

In October 2019, Mainge made his debut for Kenya's senior team during a friendly against Mozambique which they lost 1-0.