'Aurier should be in Ramadan every week' - Twitter reacts after Tottenham Hotspur star's assists against Sheffield United

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
The Ivory Coast captain was in top form as Spurs bounced back to winning ways on Sunday

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to praise Serge Aurier following his outstanding displays in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 hammering of Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old provided two assists as Ryan Mason's side returned to winning ways in the Premier League after last Sunday's defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Aurier laid two assists for Gareth Bale as the Real Madrid loanee scored a hat-trick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Ivorian defender's assists came in each half of the game and he was even given a break his Ramadan fast during the encounter.

The contributions took Aurier's tally to two goals and three assists in the Premier League this season and fans were satisfied with his performance.

