Aurier & Boly make Ivory Coast history with equaliser for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea

Serge Aurier and Willy Boly became just the third Ivorian duo to combine for a Premier League goal in the English top flight’s history.

Aurier & Boly combined to set another Premier League landmark

Aurier fired home Boly’s knock down to secure a draw against Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Boly diverted Christian Pulisic’s cross onto the crossbar with his attempted back-heeled clearance, and Raheem Sterling fired in the rebound to break the deadlock for Chelsea but the Ivory Coast international atoned for his mistake when he played a part in Nottingham Forest’s equaliser.

Morgan Gibbs-White delivered a corner which the Chelsea defenders failed to clear with Boly’s knockdown falling in the way of Aurier, who was coolness personified in the box to chest the ball down and power a brilliant volley past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was the first time two Ivorian players had combined for a Premier League goal since August 2015, when Wilfried Bony assisted Yaya Toure for Manchester City against West Bromwich Albion.

The only other Ivorian goal combination was Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou (assisted each other nine times) during their time at Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the first goal involvement from Boly for Forest who he joined in the summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in what was his 10th league appearance, having started in central defence alongside Joe Worrall.

Aurier, similarly joined in the summer, signing from La Liga side Villarreal and the clash against Chelsea was his ninth in the Premier League, getting on the scoresheet for the first time this campaign.

The two defenders were among Forest’s highly-rated players with Boly making five clearances, two tackles and a similar number of interceptions while Aurier made three clearances and as many tackles.

Forest moved up one place in the table to 18th with 14 points from 17 matches, with only goal difference keeping Steve Cooper's side inside the relegation zone behind West Ham United.

WHAT’S NEXT? The Tricky Trees visit Southampton in their next league match on Wednesday.