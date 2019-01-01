Aubameyang's Gabon beat Morocco, Guinea lose to Chile

African teams wrapped up their preparations for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the international break

Noureddine Amrabat’s brace was not enough to secure victory for as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Gabon in an international friendly match at Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier, Morocco.

Aaron Boupendza put the visitors ahead after 22 minutes but former and Malaga winger Amrabat replied for Morocco 10 minutes later off an assist by Rachid Alioui for a 1-1 half-time score.

The Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-led Gabon began the second half on the front foot with midfielder Denis Bouanga restoring their lead just three minutes after the restart.

But Amrabat levelled again, this time from the penalty spot, to complete his double on 69 minutes before defender Issam Chebake beat his own goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi to gift Gabon the victory 10 minutes from full-time.

It was a second straight victory for new Gabon coach Patrice Neveu after they edged Burkina Faso 1-0 in another international friendly match last Thursday in .

For Morocco, it was a second successive winless outing following last Friday’s 1-1 friendly match draw with Libya.

Meanwhile, Didier Six’s reign as Guinea coach drew another blank as the Syli Nationale suffered 3-2 defeat to at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez in Alicante, .

It was Guinea’s second consecutive defeat after they were stunned 1-0 by lowly-ranked Comoros in Versailles, France in what was Six’s debut match as coach on Saturday.

But on Tuesday the Syli Nationale looked like they would have a victorious evening when midfielder Ibrahima Sory Conte thrust them ahead in the 38th minute to hand them a half-time lead.

The South Americans, however, returned from the break fired up, staging a 10-minute goal craze that saw them 3-1 up by the 74th minute.

Jean David Meneses opened the scoring for Chile to help them level matters four minutes after the hour mark, before Felipe Mora Aliaga doubled their advantage seven minutes later.

star Arturo Vidal wrapped up the scoring for Chile while Moreirense midfielder Ibrahim Camara grabbed Guinea’s second goal 10 minutes from time.

The West Africans could not manage a successful comeback in the remaining minutes.

Elsewhere, Mauritania and Libya played out a goalless draw at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in Nouakchott.