Aubameyang was unliked by Lacazette prior to his move from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed he had misconceptions about former teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The French attacker was signed by the Gunners in 2017 from Lyon, six months before the Gabon captain joined him at the club from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

However, the latter was let go by the North Londoners in the January transfer window, after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta, joining Barcelona for free, while the former might be out as well since his contract expires at the end of the ongoing campaign.

In an interview with Canal Plus, Lacazette insisted whatever Aubameyang posts on social media do not reflect his personality.

"I had some misconceptions about him [Aubameyang] before he arrived, I didn’t like him," the 30-year-old stated.

"To be honest, I am not mates with the Aubameyang you see on Instagram. I am mates with Pierre-Emerick. People don’t know Pierre-Emerick, they know Aubameyang."

While at Barcelona, Aubameyang has seemingly rediscovered his form, playing a total of 16 matches in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing an assist.

Meanwhile, Lacazette remains the only senior striker at the club but recently went on to reveal he has been “in discussions with a lot of clubs” ahead of the summer when he will be a free agent.

"I am in discussions with a lot of clubs. I am open," the striker told Canal Plus in a recent interview.

He went on to deny reports linking him with a move back to Lyon.



"I have never cut contact with Lyon since I left. I try to return to the club once or twice a year to see the medical staff because we are really close," he added.

"Lyon knows that I am free, they have my information.

"It’s a bit more complicated [if they fail to qualify for Europe]. I want to play in Europe, it’s been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I’m missing it."

This season, Lacazette has played 30 matches for Arsenal in all competitions, managing just six goals and eight assists.