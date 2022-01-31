Aubameyang to Barcelona transfer collapsing as Arsenal fail to agree on loan wages

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Barcelona is on the verge of collapse.

Talks between Arsenal and the La Liga giants over a loan move have been ongoing during the past few days and a deal was believed to have been imminent after a breakthrough over the weekend.

Aubameyang even flew over to Barcelona on Monday, but the former Gunners skipper is now expected to travel back to the UK having been able to secure his move away from north London.

What went wrong?

Although all three parties were keen to make the move happen, talks stalled on Monday after Arsenal and Barcelona failed to agree on what percentage of the striker’s wages the Spanish side would cover.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s highest earner and is believed to earn up to £340,000 per week.

The Gunners wanted Barca to cover a large proportion of those wages, but the five-time European champions are struggling financially at present and have been unable to find a way of making the numbers work.

They had been hoping to move France international Ousmane Dembele out of the club before Monday night’s transfer deadline, but finding a buyer has proven tricky.

So what now for Aubameyang?

Arsenal’s former captain opted to fly out to Barcelona on Monday, despite an agreement having not been reached for the two clubs.

It was a move that is believed to have surprised some figures at both clubs and he now faces the embarrassment of having to return home having seen his potential move break down.

Aubameyang will point to his father currently being in Barcelona, however, amid any suggestions that his trip was an attempt to force through a move.

There has been other interest in the Gabon international this month, with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr having made a firm offer, but it now looks very unlikely that he will be leaving North London.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will now look to reintegrate him back into his squad, with Aubameyang having not featured since the defeat at Everton at the start of December following a disciplinary breach.

