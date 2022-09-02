The ex-Liverpool defender has welcomed the 33-year-old back to the Premier League, stating the Gunners cannot be faulted for releasing him

Jammie Carragher is delighted to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the Premier League after sealing a deadline-day transfer to Chelsea from La Liga outfit Barcelona.

The 33-year-old was released by Arsenal in January after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta. During his time with the North Londoners, the forward hit the back of the net 92 times in the 163 matches he played.

At Barcelona, the veteran attacker scored 13 times in 24 games in all competitions, and after Romelu Lukaku's exit to Inter Milan, the Blues opted to bring the striker back to English football.

The former Liverpool defender has welcomed the Gabonese striker back to the Premier League and stated the Gunners were right to let him leave but backed Chelsea's decision to sign him.

"He [Aubameyang] is a quality player, there’s no doubt about that. I think it is a good signing. People may question Arsenal’s role in this; the fact that they let him go for free, and now Chelsea are paying money for him," Carragher told Football Daily.

"I think it is a good signing for Chelsea, but I actually think it was the right decision by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. Look where they are right now.

"We know what he brings; goals and quality, but at times maybe situations and misdemeanors off the pitch or within the dressing room, and Mikel Arteta couldn’t stand that.

"Thomas Tuchel knows him. He knows him well. He’s worked with him at Borussia Dortmund. As a neutral, I’m delighted he’s in the Premier League. He’s a brilliant player. You don’t want to see players like that leave our league."

Chelsea have started the season inconsistently and are currently 10th on the table with seven points after five matches.

Aubameyang might make his debut on Saturday against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.