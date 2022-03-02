Former Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Darren Bent believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revived his career at Barcelona after going ‘stale’ at Arsenal.

Aubameyang agreed to terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium in January after falling out of favour at the club, to join the Blaugrana on a free transfer.

His last match for the Gunners was in early December and he was later stripped of the captain’s armband for breaching the club’s disciplinary rules.

However, the Gabon captain appears to have gotten over the disappointing end to his time at Arsenal with his inspiring form for Barcelona after six games in all competitions.

When asked if Aubameyang’s move to Camp Nou might come as a regret for the Gunners, Bent told TalkSport: “No, they won’t because he wasn’t showing that type of form at Arsenal. I think he’d gone stale there. Clearly, he wasn’t happy at Arsenal.

“Arteta didn’t think he featured in their plans, and I’ve been there – sometimes a change of scenery can do absolute wonders and that’s what it looks like it’s done for Aubameyang.

“He’s gone to Barcelona, he looks rejuvenated, he looks like he’s got a point to prove, he’s scoring goals, and I’d expect that.

Article continues below

“A lot of strikers go to a new club and hit the ground running, that’s exactly what he’s done. But he wouldn’t have had the same impact at Arsenal as he’s having at Barcelona because it just looked like it had come to an end.

“He was frustrated, the club was frustrated, it was the right decision for both parties.”

Aubameyang scored a hat-trick in his first La Liga start against Valencia and he followed it up with a goal in Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of Athletic Bilbao, a week later.