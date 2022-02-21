Aubameyang raves after Barcelona hat-trick at 'home' in Valencia

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed Mestalla Stadium 'feels' like home after scoring a hat-trick to help his team claim maximum points in La Liga against Valencia on Sunday.

The former Arsenal captain opened the scoring for the visitors in the 23rd minute after being assisted by Jordi Alba. Ten minutes later, Ousmane Dembele set-up Frenkie de Jong for the second.

The 32-year-old Gabon international found the back of the net for the second time in the 38th minute, this time finishing off a Gavi pass and ensuring the former champions led 3-0 by half-time.

Despite Carlos Soler getting one back for the hosts, Aubameyang deflected Pedri's effort in the 63rd minute to complete his hat-trick.

The result also meant the striker has netted six times in the stadium after doing the same in 2019 as the Gunners claimed a 4-1 win in the Europa League fixture.

"I am very happy, especially because we won. The last time I played here I scored a hat-trick in the Europa League, today [Sunday, another one], so this stadium feels a bit like home," Aubameyang said as quoted by Onvoitout.

"We played very well and we added three very important points to continue and now there is a very important game like Thursday against Napoli. It gives a lot of confidence to win this match."

Meanwhile, Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez has discussed four character traits that made his striker shine in the aforementioned game.

"He has scored goals all his career. He gets into space well. He is mature, intelligent, humble, and positive," Hernandez said, as quoted by Marca.

"I am delighted with him. The goals will give him confidence."

Aubameyang became the first player from Gabon to score in La Liga.