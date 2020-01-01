‘Aubameyang needs more to be an Arsenal legend’ – Winterburn wants further silverware for star striker

The former Gunners defender admits that a Gabonese frontman is well on his way to becoming an icon, but feels trophies will cement that standing

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will need to collect more trophies in order to cement a standing as an legend, says Nigel Winterburn.

The Gabonese striker has helped the Gunners to and Community Shield successes during his time at Emirates Stadium.

Those triumphs have helped to convince the prolific frontman to sign a new three-year contract.

More teams

With any uncertainty regarding his future brought to a close, the 31-year-old has been freed to chase down more major honours.

Winterburn believes further medals are going to be required in order to cement a place alongside the greats in north London.

The former Gunners left-back told FreeSuperTips: “If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps scoring like he has been over the next three years of his contract, then he’ll be heading in the right direction to achieve legendary status at Arsenal.

“I look back at players that people consider as legendary for the Arsenal, then I look at what they won at the football club and they didn’t win that much.

“The number of trophies that some of the players I played with won, in comparison to the amount that Aubameyang could win, it’s clear that he isn’t going to win the same number of trophies.

“Then eventually when he leaves – it depends always on what circumstances you leave; he will then be regarded as one of the legends of the club.”

Aubameyang has already earned comparisons to some iconic figures from Arsenal’s past.

Article continues below

So impressive has his strike rate been, with 72 goals recorded through 112 appearances, that he has been likened to Ian Wright and Thierry Henry – the men who fill the top two spots on the club’s all-time leading scorer chart.

A star of the present has some way to go before he can claim to sit alongside legends of the past, but his presence should help to keep Mikel Arteta’s side in contention for more notable gongs.

The Gunners got their 2020-21 campaign up and running last time out with a 2-0 victory over Leicester and have back-to-back league and cup outings against to take in next week – starting with a Premier League clash with the defending champions at Anfield on Monday.