Aubameyang joins Lewis, Nicholas and Sanchez in Arsenal’s revered Wembley ranks
Getty
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace for Arsenal against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley means that the Gabon international has equalled a club record.
In finding the net twice against the Citizens, Aubameyang became only the fourth player in the Gunners’ history to have scored at least twice in a competitive game at England’s football cathedral.
