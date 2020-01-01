Aubameyang offers injury update as Arsenal wait on talismanic captain to return

The Gunners striker has been sidelined with a muscle complaint and will play no part in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Man City on Tuesday

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has delivered n update on his fitness at , with the Gunners striker stating “hopefully it won’t take long to recover” from the calf injury that has him stuck on the sidelines.

The Gabonese frontman was laid low ahead of a Premier League clash with that saw Mikel Arteta’s side slip to another disappointing defeat and a little deeper into the mire.

Aubameyang has not been at his talismanic best this season, with only five goals recorded across all competitions, but he remains a key part of future plans at Emirates Stadium when fully fit.

Arteta has already ruled him out of a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City on Tuesday, but the 31-year-old is hoping to come back into contention shortly.

He said in his official matchday programme notes for a meeting with City: “It was really tough for me to miss the game on Saturday, and not to be out there with my team-mates.

“I have a small problem with my calf but hopefully it won’t take long to recover.

“So I had to watch the game at home and it was a tough one to take again. I thought we were getting on top in the first half, but it’s always difficult when you concede a goal just before half-time.

“We kept attacking in the second half though and with a bit more luck, one or two of our chances could have gone in. David Luiz hit the bar and Bukayo [Saka] had a shot saved right at the end.

“But we have to accept it, we have to take the defeat and pick ourselves up as soon as we can.

“For the moment, the most important thing to do is win games and get points. We are thinking about the cup tonight and in this competition in the past we have often seen young players get a chance.

“And with the as well this season, there have been maybe more opportunities for the young guys to get minutes.”

Aubameyang believes Florain Balogun could have an important role to play for Arsenal this season, as the 19-year-old pushes for more senior minutes, while Miguel Azeez is another talented teenager that he has high hopes for.

The Gunners skipper added: “We saw a few more young players in our last European game and we also have them joining with training quite a lot lately and one player who I think looks really good is Miguel Azeez.

“Miguel is going to be a great player in the future. He’s really calm and mature so I’m sure he’s got what you need to be a success and have a big career.

“We know it’s not just about talent at that age. When you are a young player trying to come through at a club like Arsenal then sure there’s a lot of pressure.

“You have to be patient too because we have great players who are playing in the first-team and it’s always hard to find your way through.”