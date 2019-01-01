'Aubameyang gave more drive to Arsenal against Southampton,’ says Mkhitaryan

The Gabon international came off the bench as the Gunners secured a win over the Saints at the Emirates Stadium

Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'gave more drive' to in their 2-0 victory over in Saturday's game.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring before the Armenia international doubled the lead to help the Gunners to a back-to-back win after their victory over BATE Borisov .

Aubameyang started the game from the bench along with Mesut Ozil and the midfielder believes the duo were impactful after coming on.

“The manager decided to give more opportunities to other players but I was very happy when they came on,” Mkhitaryan was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“They had a freshness and gave more drive to the team.”

The victory helped the Gunners return to the Premier League top four spot after played out a goalless draw with .

Aubameyang who has scored 15 league goals this season will hope to return to the starting line-up when they trade tackles with Bournemouth on Wednesday.