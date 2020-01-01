‘Aubameyang deserves better than Arsenal’ – Wright admits striker should be chasing down trophies

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang “deserves” better than , admits Ian Wright, with it up to the Gunners to prove that they can match the ambition of a striker generating plenty of transfer talk.

The Gabonese frontman is yet to commit to fresh terms in north London and is approaching the final 12 months of his current contract.

He has offered no indication that he is looking for a move, amid links to the likes of and , and claims to be “really happy” at Emirates Stadium.

There is, however, no escaping the fact that a player of his ability should be gracing the grandest of stages at domestic and European level.

Arsenal have failed to force their way back into Premier League title contention, while they could miss out on qualification again for 2020-21.

Those struggles offer them little leverage in talks over a new deal for Aubameyang, with Wright conceding that the 30-year-old may be tempted to explore options elsewhere.

The Arsenal legend told Premier League Productions: “If you can imagine him in a better team, he would be winning Premier Leagues and vying for places in Champions League finals and I think he deserves that.

“You don’t see him particularly vocal on the pitch, [no] pointing and screaming, but it’s what he does in respect of his leadership with the goals that he scores.

“If you take his goals out of that team then they’re in a massive heap of trouble. Arsenal need a few more players to kick in with their form to help him.

“We’re talking about a goalscorer who is scoring at the rate of a Champions League player, a world-class goalscorer.

“We’re talking about the last big contract in his career. I just hope that the love that he has for the club and the fans have for him is enough for him but I wouldn’t want to be in his position because it’s a tough one for him.”

Aubameyang has registered another 20 goals for the Gunners this season, taking his overall tally for the club to 61 in just 96 appearances.