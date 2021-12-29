Aubameyang captaincy row 'a step forward’ – Arsenal’s Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has backed former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to come back a better player from his recent troubles with the team.

The 32-year-old Gabon international has not featured for the Gunners since December 6 when he came on as a substitute for Alexandre Lacazette in the team’s 2-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park.

After the game, he was stripped of the armband following a breach of discipline and has gone ahead to miss the team’s last five matches in all competitions.

Xhaka, who went through a similar situation after he was stripped of the club’s captaincy three years ago under Unai Emery after he was involved in an altercation with his own fans, believes the former Borussia Dortmund striker has enough experience to cope with the situation and come back better than before.

“I have been in this situation and I know how he is feeling,” Xhaka told The Athletic as quoted by The Mirror.



“Mine is a different story, with different problems to Auba.

“Sometimes, maybe, this is not a step back but is a step forward. I think Auba is strong enough and has enough experience to be back and to be better than before.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. It doesn’t have to be something to bring you down. You have to think positively and believe you can turn it around. I believe he can.

“I had some very, very dark days and nights. Everyone can run away. That’s so simple; you open the door and walk out. But I was never that type of person.

“I knew I was the right person for this football club. I want to give them something. I will do everything for this football club to win games and with a lot of passion.”

In Aubameyang’s absence, Lacazette has captained Arsenal and Xhaka thinks the French striker has handled the situation very well.

“At the moment Laca is our captain and I am more than happy for him. He is a very important person for us on and off the pitch. He is a lovely boy.

“He has a lot of respect from other players and a lot of experience over the years. I believe you need a player like this: He is always here. He is never too late. A lot of discipline. He is a funny guy.

“He is very open and you can speak with him whenever you want. I believe at the moment he is the right person to be our captain.”

Before the disciplinary action was taken against him, Aubameyang had managed four Premier League goals from 14 appearances and his last goal came in the 3-1 victory against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

It is still not clear whether he will be available when Arsenal host Manchester City in a top-flight fixture on Saturday.

However, Aubameyang is among the players Arsenal will lose for the Africa Cup of Nations set to kick off on January 9 in Cameroon.

He will captain Gabon, who have been drawn in C alongside Comoros, Ghana, and Morocco.

The Brazilians will launch their campaign with a game against Comoros at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on January 10, face the Black Stars in their second fixture on January 14 before they tackle the Atlas Lions on January 18.