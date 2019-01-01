Attamah poised to win Africa Cup of Nations spot with Ghana

The 25-year-old speaks about his dreams to represent the Black Stars at the June 21-July 19 championship

-based defender Joseph Attamah has set his sights on convincing coach James Kwesi Appiah for a place in the Black Stars' final squad for the , which starts later this month.

The man is one of 29 players who have just commenced a pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates for the June 21-July 19 championship in .

Only 23 players will be selected for the final tournament.

“It’s my dream to be part of the final 23 players who will be selected for the tournament," Attamah told Daily Graphic.

"It will not come on a silver platter, so I intend to work hard when we start preparations to merit a place in the final squad.

“I indeed want to be part of the team who will fight to end the trophy wait for the country.

“It always feels good to be called to serve your nation. I am grateful for the opportunity to play for the country."

In the just-ended season, Attamah, who can play at centre-back, fullback or midfield, made 11 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig, starting seven games.

Ghana have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau for the Group stage of the AfricaCup of Nations.

