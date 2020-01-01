Attamah joins Turkish second division side Fatih Karagumruk on loan

The Ghanaian midfielder moves to the Turkish second tier having seen his Rizespor loan deal terminated

Joseph Attamah has become a Fatih Karagumruk player after he joined the TFF 1. Lig outfit on loan from parent club .

The 25-year-old Ghanaian was previously on loan at Rizespor, but he had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

"Our club has mutually agreed with Joseph Attamah, who we acquired at the start of the season, to terminate his contract," read a statement on the Rizespor website.

"We thank him for his services to our club and wish him success in his next football career."

Unable to stay at his parent club in the Super Lig, his only available option was to go one tier down in the Turkish football league system.

TRANSFER



Joseph Attamah Karagümrük'te!



Takımımız transfer döneminde önemli bir ismi daha imza attırdı!



Karagümrük, Süper Lig'de Başakşehir ve Çaykur Rizespor formaları giyen, Gana Milli Takımı'nda da görev alan 25 yaşındaki Joseph Attamah'ı kadrosuna kattı.🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/eBabEdeqJl — Fatih Karagümrük SK (@karagumruk_sk) January 26, 2020

Seen as a big coup for them, Fatih Karagumruk thanked Istanbul Basaksehir for the success of the transfer.

"We would like to thank Basaksehir FK President Mr Goksel Gumusdag and Caykur Rizespor President Mr Hasan Kartal for their support in the transfer process," read a statement on the Fatih Karagumruk Twitter handle.

Fatih Karagumruk are currently in 12th position in the TFF 1. Lig.

Attamah played 14 times for Rizespor in the Super Lig, providing one assist and collecting three yellow cards.

He also featured for parent club Istanbul Basaksehir in the second leg of the qualifiers against Olympiacos earlier in the season.