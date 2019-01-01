Atsu's 'amateurish' finishing slammed by former Newcastle forward

The Ghanaian's inability to bury a series of goalscoring opportunities against Manchester United has attracted criticism from a former Magpie

Christian Atsu's wastefulness in last week's Premier League fixture against Manchester United has incurred the wrath of former Newcastle United star Malcolm Macdonald, who described the Ghanaian's efforts on the day as "amateurish".

Undoubtedly the Magpies' liveliest player on the day, a series of wasted half-chances marred what would have been a splendid performance in the league tie.

Opinions about the winger's showing have been divided. While some commended his industry, others, including Macdonald, lamented his profligacy.

“The Magpies were two up at Old Trafford earlier in the season and ought to have been again but Christian Atsu finished like an amateur and all hope went with his wild shots,” the Englishman wrote in his column for the Chronicle on Saturday.

“No goals and crucial mistakes. It’s becoming a habit and it’s costing big time.”

Atsu was first to admit after the game that he could have done better on the day.

"I'm getting better and working hard," the former Chelsea man told NUTV.

"I'm trying to give my best to the team. What is left is that I have to improve my end product, my finishing.

"I have had a lot of chances that I could score for the games I have played.

"I think I have to score some goals."

Atsu, who joined Newcastle on a permanent deal in 2017 following an initial loan stint, has made 14 league appearances so far this season. He is yet to score.