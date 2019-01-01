Atsu sheds light on Newcastle's Premier League ambitions amid relegation fight

The winger speaks on the goals of the club after they breathed some life into their campaign on Tuesday

Newcastle United star Christian Atsu has reiterated their desire to beat the drop amid their struggles in the English Premier League this season.

After 24 matches, The Magpies find themselves on the periphery of the danger zone as they currently sit five points above on the 14th position.

On Tuesday, they gave themselves a massive boost by a stunning 2-1 win over defending champions Manchester City.

“Our aim this season is to make sure we stay up for the fans, for our families and for everyone that’s supporting Newcastle," Atsu told his club's official website.

"With the fans behind us, supporting us and shouting, it gives us a lot of strength and motivation to keep going.

"As players, we know they deserve better."

Atsu played 87 minutes of Tuesday's game. After Sergio Aguero gave City a first-minute lead, Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie netted in the second half to win all three points for the home side.

“We’re very happy about the result. It’s a fantastic result," Atsu remarked.

"We were together, we stayed in the game.

"When you look at the games we’ve played against the top six this season, we’ve lost some games 1-0 and some games 2-1, so we were almost there.

“This win is very important for us because we are fighting a relegation battle. We keep pushing, we keep working hard, and we always believe.”

The Ghanaian, who joined Newcastle from Chelsea in 2016, has made 17 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

