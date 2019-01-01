Atsu returns to Stamford Bridge in Newcastle fall to Chelsea in Premier League

The Ghanaian lined up against his former club on Saturday in a league tie with the Magpies

Christian Atsu returned to the home of former club Chelsea on Saturday as Newcastle United visited for a Premier League clash.

The Ghana international saw full-time action but left Stamford Bridge with disappointment as his outfit succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Spain winger Pedro Rodriguez gave the home side the lead in the ninth minute before Ciaran Clark headed home Matt Ritchie's corner to level the score five minutes before the break.

In the 57th minute, Brazil ace Willian netted the match-winner with a curling effort which proved too strong for Martin Dubravka.

The result has pushed Newcastle into the relegation zone on the 18th position, while Chelsea occupy the fourth spot.

Atsu joined The Blues from Portuguese club Porto in 2013.

Owing to a lack of playing opportunity at Stamford Bridge, the attacker went out on successive loans to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, Everton Bournemouth, Spanish club Malaga and Newcastle.

Article continues below

After an initial short term move at St. James' Park, he joined the Magpies on a permanent deal in 2017, signing a four-year contract.

So far this season, the 27-year-old has made 15 league appearances, involving eight starts.

He is still chasing his first goal of the campaign.