Atsu on spending four years without competitive outing for Chelsea

The Ghana attacker talks about his frustrating time with the 2012 European champions

international Christian Atsu has no ill feelings about his move to in 2013 despite ending the affair without making a single competitive appearance for the Blues.

Following satisfactory spells with Portuguese sides FC and Rio Ave, the winger joined Chelsea in a five-year deal.

Limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge, however, forced him out on successive loans to Vitesse Arnhem in the , , Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle, whom he joined permanently in 2017.

“I don’t regret going to Chelsea," Atsu told The Guardian.

"It was a privilege to be their player.

“And, eventually, it led me to Newcastle.”

The Ghanaian also shed light on his relationship with Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, who is rumoured to be reconsidering his future at St. James' Park.

“Rafa’s like a father,” Atsu said.

“He encourages me almost every day. Tactically Rafa’s very detailed but he’s not just about tactics and coaching. He’s very good at the human side of management which is so important.

"Everyone here finds Rafa warm. If you have a problem you can go and speak to him, you can talk to him about anything.

"He keeps pushing everyone in training every day; he teaches you how to be a professional on and off the pitch.

“It’s very important Rafa stays. Newcastle’s a big club and Rafa’s a great manager, one of the best in the world, one of the few to have won the .

"He’s great for this club, with him here, big players will come to Newcastle and we can win trophies.”

In his third season with The Magpies, Atsu has made 19 appearances involving 12 starts so far this campaign.