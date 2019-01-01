Atsu looking forward to Premier League return after Newcastle's Spain tour

The Ghanaian speaks in his club's readiness for the resumption of the English topflight after a short break

star Christian Atsu believes they are in good spirits for the remainder of the season following a training camp in .

Without a competitive game last weekend due to their elimination from the , The Magpies spent a week at La Finca Golf & Spa resort to prepare for the final lap of the .

They wrapped up the tour on Saturday with a friendly fixture against Russian club , the game ending 1-1.

"It's been a really hard week," Atsu said, as reported by the Newcastle Chronicle.

"We travelled straight after the game and we arrived in Spain very late, we trained the same day. Then Wednesday we trained twice, the same on Thursday, we had another session on Friday and then a game on Saturday, so it was a really hard week.

"It was definitely ideal preparation for next week. All the focus has to be on the matches we have coming up.

"I believe with this game we've played against CSKA Moscow, and the hard work we have put in this week on the training ground, I think we have prepared well.

"The manager wanted us to be focused on the next games and putting things into practice, and that's what we have done."

Following an unsteady start to the season, Atsu has become a key figure for Newcastle, who are set to host on Saturday.

The former and man has made 19 league appearances involving 12 starts for The Magpies so far.

