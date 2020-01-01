Atouba: Cameroon appoint former Tottenham Hotspur defender in coaching capacity

The ex-player will join up with the Indomitable Lions in Douala as they continue preparations for the forthcoming African Nations Championship

The Football Federation (Fecafoot) have confirmed the return of former Cameroon international and winner Timothee Atouba as team manager for the home-based side.

The Central African nation are getting set to host the 2020 African Nations Championship starting in April, but haven’t had anyone occupy the role since the technical team of Clement Arroga was selected.

Arroga and the team are currently in Douala, where preparations are progressing for the competition to be held from April 4 to 25.

The draw for the continental showpiece will take place on February 17 in Yaounde.

Atouba will get together with the squad in Douala as they intensify plans for the 16-nation tournament.

Le président de la @FECAFOOT @MbomboSeidou a signé le 16 janvier 2020 une décision qui porte l’ancien joueur des Lions Indomptables Thimotée Atouba à la fonction de Team Manager des Lions A’.#TotalCHAN2020 @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/6njxMMc9Io — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) January 16, 2020

The towering defender had a fairly successful playing career with the national team, winning Afcon 2000 after the Indomitable Lions defeated on penalties.

He was also a finalist in 2008, only for the side to fall short with a slender 1-0 loss at the hands of .

The left-back featured in the 2003 Confederations Cup in , where Winfried Schafer’s troops made it to the final before losing to the host nation at the last hurdle.

Atouba played in the Premier League with Hotspur for a year from 2004 to 2005, but his major success at club level came with Swiss side .

He enjoyed a couple of feats with FCB with success in the and Swiss Cup between 2002 and 2004.

Atouba played 44 times for Cameroon having represented the national team for nearly a decade from 1999 to 2008.

His last appearance for the Indomitable Lions was a World Cup Qualifier against Cape Verde which the Central Africans won 2-1.