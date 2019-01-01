Atletico's dominant home streak continues with win over Juve

The Spanish side has been nearly unbeatable in the Wanda Metropolitano in recent years, and they extended that streak on Wednesday

continued their home dominance on Wednesday by topping in to open their round-of-16 tie.

Diego Simeone's side earned a 2-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus on Wednesday, handing the Spanish side a massive advantage heading into the return leg in .

With the win, Atletico Madrid are now unbeaten in the team's last 12 Champions League knockout round home matches.

During that run, they've won eight and drawn five, having only conceded one goal in those 13 games.

The lone goal came back in 2017 when Isco scored for as Atletico won 2-1 on the day but lost 4-2 on aggregate.

After seeing a goal from Alvaro Morata controversially ruled out, Atletico Madrid responded with goals from the team's two centre-backs to seal the advantage.

Jose Gimenez scored the first for the hosts as the Uruguayan defender pounced on a corner kick to finish in the 78th minute, despite foul claims from the away side.

Team-mate Diego Godin provided the second just five minutes later via another set piece, sealing the two-goal first leg win.

The goals from the two stars marked the first time the duo have scored in the same match for club or country.

Godin and Gimenez are also the first ever Uruguayans to score in the same match for the same team in the history of the Champions League/European Cup.