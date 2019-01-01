Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Zinedine Zidane's side have moved to the top of La Liga but face their biggest challenge of the season in the derby

play host to at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday in the latest chapter of one of sport’s great rivalries.

Despite a concerning start to the season, Zinedine Zidane’s Real side find themselves at the summit of the Primera Division, having strung together three successive victories, the latest of which came against Osasuna on Wednesday.

Atleti, meanwhile, got back to winning ways in midweek as they defeated Real Mallorca 2-0, having earned only a single point in their previous two outings.

Team News

Squads & Team News

Position Atletico Madrid squad Goalkeepers Oblak, Adan Defenders Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso, Filipe, Lodi, Trippier, Arias Midfielders Thomas, Llorente, Niguez, Herrera, Koke, Lemar Forwards Vitolo, Correa, Joao Felix, Costa, Saponijic

Alvaro Morata is suspended for this encounter so cannot feature against his former club.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has not especially pressing injury concerns, with long-term injuries continuing to rule out Sime Vrsaljko and Borja Garces.

Possible Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Saul, Partey, Koke, Lemar; Felix, Costa

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Areola, Altube Defenders Ramos, Varane, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Casemiro, Rodriguez, Valverde, Modric, Isco Forwards Benzema, Jovic, Hazard, Vinicius, Bale, L. Vazquez

Real Madrid’s sole headache comes in the left-back position, where Marcelo is unlikely to be fit enough to return and Ferland Mendy is missing. It could mean that Nacho continues in that role.

Marco Asensio is also missing but Isco and Luka Modric have been training with the squad and return to the fold.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Hazard

Match Preview

All eyes will be on the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, with Atletico Madrid’s hosting of Real Madrid the biggest game of the Primera Division season to date.

None of ’s giants have started the season at the tempo they would have wished, with even league leaders Real having had to ride out a crisis early in the campaign as they played out a couple of disappointing draws and were crushed away to in the .

They have since rallied, moving to the top of the table, with their defence the unexpected heroes of that tale. In successive games they have not faced a single shot on target – the first time they have achieved this feat in a decade.

Zidane, who has already experienced both the highs and lows of coaching the club barely a month into the new season, is understandably not getting carried away.

“Being leaders means nothing,” he said after watching Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo fire them to victory against Osasuna. “What matters is that we keep going on this road. We have to believe in what we do but we’ll have complicated times.”

After wins over and Osasuna, they face what will inevitably be a far tougher challenge against their neighbours on Saturday.

It is a date that new Galactico Eden Hazard is especially looking forward to.

“If you play football, you know the feelings and passion that these matches bring, especially as it’s two teams from the same city. I want to score, win and make the fans happy," he said in a promotional video by Mahou. “The key to winning? Mentality, you need to want it more.”

Hazard also indicated that he was looking forward to seeing Diego Costa once again, with the Atletico Madrid striker netting in the 2-0 win over Mallorca in midweek, which head coach Diego Simeone believes is an indication of their steady improvement.

“We know that the strikers live on goals. It is very good for him and for the team,” he said after the ex- man netted his first of the season. “We are improving the balance with the team. If a team like us has humility, talent makes us better.”

Four of the last five derbies in La Liga have ended drawn, with Atleti seeking to end a winless league streak against their neighbours dating back to February 2016.